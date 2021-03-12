Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Korie McGreevy claimed his maiden British title in dramatic fashion on the final lap of the final race in 2019

Korie McGreevy will ride for the Lisburn-based Mar-Train Racing team in the 2021 British Supersport season.

The former British Superstock 600cc champion will campaign a Yamaha R6.

Mar-Train will make a full-scale return to the championship for the first time since 2014, having won the title in 2013 with Scotsman Stuart Easton.

Ballynahinch rider McGreevy competed in selected rounds of the Supersport series last year but lack of finance hampered his efforts.

Mar-Train Racing twice finished runners-up in British Supersport with Dubliner Jack Kennedy, and also with Carrickfergus rider Alastair Seeley.

"I would hope to take Korie, who is still only 23, to the next stage of his career," said team owner Tim Martin.

"We've been a sponsor of Korie since 2010 when he rode a 125cc Aprilia for us in the Production class.

"He's probably the rider we have had our longest association with and we stepped in last year to help him out with an engine, because it was evident his bike was slow compared to the opposition and he was having to over-ride it to try and stay with the front runners.

"During the final round of the British Supersport championship at Brands Hatch he was consistently in the top six, his lap times similar to the race winners."

McGreevy is determined to seize his opportunity with a title-winning team and hopes to be a rostrum contender.

"Tim knows what it takes to win a British Supersport title, but it isn't going to be easy with world class riders in the field of what is a re-vamped series for 2021," said McGreevy.