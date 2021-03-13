Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Michael Dunlop is third on the all-time list for the number of Isle of Man TT wins

Northern Ireland's Michael Dunlop has finished 11th on his first appearance at the Daytona 200 event in Florida.

The Ballymoney rider had qualified 21st on the grid on his Kawasaki ZX6 636 after struggling with bike issues and having limited track time.

The 31-year-old 19-time Isle of Man TT winner had occupied ninth place in the race with five laps to go.

Dunlop came home 55 seconds behind winner Sean Dylan Kelly, who had secured pole position for the race.

Dunlop's last competitive outing was at the 'King of Kirkistown' short circuit meeting in County Down in September.