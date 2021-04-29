Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Open champion Shane Lowry has pledged his support to Offaly GAA by becoming an official partner of his home county.

Lowry is hoping to help improve the county's fundraising initiatives, underage coaching programmes and development of educational bursaries.

It is the second time the Clara native has provided support for his home county, having done so in 2015.

Florida-based Lowry won the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush.

His father Brendan and uncles Seán and Mick won All-Ireland medals with the county in 1982, in an Offaly side that stopped Kerry from completing the five-in-a-row.

Announcing the partnership, Offaly GAA said that "as an elite international sportsman, Shane has offered his experience and expertise to inspire and help improve the development of our players".

Their statement added: "The people of Offaly are immensely proud of everything that Shane has achieved. He comes from a family steeped in the history of Offaly GAA and he is himself a devoted supporter of Clara GAA and Offaly GAA."