Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Alastair Seeley holds the Superstock and Supersport lap records at the North West 200

Alastair Seeley has revealed that he will compete in the Ulster Superbike and Supersport Championships in 2021.

The Carrickfergus rider, who has won a record 24 races at the North West 200, will ride Yamaha machinery for the IFS Global Logistics team.

He has struggled to secure a suitable ride for the British championship so will take part in a full series in Ulster for the first time since 2009.

A seven-round series is scheduled, starting at Kirkistown on 5 June.

A further round at the same circuit has been pencilled in for 4 September, with Bishopscourt, also in County Down, set to host events in July, August and September.

The final round of the series at the St Angelo circuit in Enniskillen on 2 October completes the proposed calendar.

Motorcycle sport in Northern Ireland is currently suspended because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Seeley revealed his plans for the forthcoming season after recently testing his new Yamaha bikes at Bishopscourt.

The 41-year-old won the British Superstock title in 2009 and the British Supersport series two years later.

He raced in the GP2 category of the British Supersport series in 2020, finishing in fifth place overall, including a win at Silverstone.