Cavan stunned Donegal with victory in last year's final

The dates and venues for this year's Ulster Senior Football Championship have been finalised, with the final to take place on 1 August.

Down will face Donegal in the preliminary round in Newry on 27 June.

There will be two quarter-finals the following weekend with Monaghan facing Fermanagh at Clones on 3 July and Armagh hosting Antrim a day later.

Tyrone play holders Cavan at Omagh on 10 July with Derry facing either Down or Donegal on 11 July.

If Down win the preliminary-round tie, they will travel to Celtic Park, while the venue will be MacCumhaill Park if Derry are taking on Donegal.

The first semi-final will be played on 17 July while the second will take place the following day, with the venues yet to be confirmed.

The provincial decider will take place on Sunday 1 August, with once again the venue yet to be finalised.

As was the case last year, this season's Championship is a straight knockout format meaning there will be no back door into the All-Ireland draw for teams eliminated from the provincial competition.

ULSTER FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Preliminary round Down v Donegal 27 June, 13:15 BST Pairc Esler

Quarter-Finals Monaghan v Fermanagh 3 July, 15:30 Clones Armagh v Antrim 4 July, 15:30 Athletic Grounds Tyrone v Cavan 10 July, 16:30 Healy Park Derry v Down/Donegal 11 July, 16:00 Celtic Park or MacCumhaill Park

Semi-Finals Armagh/Antrim v Monaghan/Fermanagh 17 July, 16:00 TBC Tyrone/Cavan v Down/Donegal/Derry 18 July, 14:00 TBC