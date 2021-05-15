Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Watch: Larne's last-minute winner denies Linfield title

Linfield failed to clinch the Irish Premiership title as a dramatic late goal from Josh Robinson earned Larne a 2-1 victory at Windsor Park.

A win would have sealed the Gibson Cup for the Blues, while a draw would almost certainly have been enough due to a superior goal difference.

Larne took the lead through Ronan Hale but Niall Quinn grabbed an equaliser five minutes from time.

The result reduces Linfield's lead over second-placed Coleraine to five points.

The top two play each other on Tuesday week in what will be the penultimate game of the Irish Premiership season, with the Blues needing a draw to secure what would be a third league title success in a row.

Oran Kearney's Bannsiders beat Crusaders 1-0 in Saturday's early kick-off to make sure that David Healy's men needed something from their meeting with Larne.

Just before Hale opened the scoring, home striker Shayne Lavery was denied by an outstanding save by stand-in keeper Conor Micthell, who somehow made a point-blank block from Lavery's close-range header after Joel Cooper had headed across goal.

Hale's goal arrived in the 58th minute when Linfield stopper Chris Johns failed to hold on to a Mark Randall half-volley and Hale pounced to fire home the rebound.

Lavery had two second-half chances superbly saved by Mitchell

Mark Haughey headed just over for the hosts before Mitchell produced another excellent save from Lavery, coming off his line and staying big to block as Lavery fired in a snapshot when he got space in the box.

Quinn pulled the Blues level five minutes from time with a well-controlled left-foot shot from outside the area that went through a crowd of players to find the net after a corner had been cleared.

However, it was Larne and former Linfield defender Robinson who had the final say, when he was on hand at the back post to stab home after Albert Watson - another ex-Linfield defender - had headed on a corner.

Both sides are in Irish Cup semi-final action on Tuesday nigth, with Linfield taking on Ballymena United at Mourneview Park and Larne facing the Crues at the same venue.

