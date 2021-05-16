Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Rory Grugan (right) starred for Armagh in the Division One opener

Armagh put in a determined performance to see off Monaghan and win their Football League Division One opener by 1-16 to 1-12 at Brewster Park.

Stefan Campbell scored a penalty on two minutes to help Armagh build a superb six-point lead inside 10 minutes.

Sean Jones' well-taken strike helped Monaghan fight back but they still trailed by 1-06 to 1-05 at the break.

Rory Grugan hit 0-6 as Armagh eventually held on to win by four points despite a tight second half.

Armagh raced into a six-point lead after a blistering start at Brewster Park, which was hosting the game after Monaghan were stripped of home advantage following a breach of Covid-19 training regulations earlier in the year.

Campbell converted a penalty inside two minutes after a moment of confusion in the Monaghan defence when Grugan's shot was spilled by the usually-reliable Rory Beggan.

Forward Gurgan then kicked two swift points, one from a free and one from play, before Rian O'Neill put Armagh in control with a 45 on seven minutes.

Beggan's boot halted Armagh's momentum with a well-taken 45 before debutant forward Jones guided the ball past Blaine Hughes to find the net for Monaghan, who were without suspended manager Seamus McEnaney, after some excellent work by Andrew Woods.

With the wind in their favour, Aidan Forker kicked over the first of two points before Stephen O'Hanlon's fine solo ended with an immediate Monaghan response.

Grugan restored the three-point margin for Kieran McGeeney's men however another Monaghan fightback saw Michael Bannigan and Aaron Mulligan peg back the Orchard County, who led by one point at the break through Forker's point from play.

Breathless second half

Mulligan struck a free wide form a strong position in Monaghan's first attack of the second half, their fourth of the match, however Conor McManus, on at the interval, did level the match moments later after taking over free duties.

Then came a flurry of exchanged points between the sides in a breathless 15-minute period before the water break, with Forker's third point setting off a chain of five points-a-piece, including a superb free by Mulligan from a tight angle.

O'Neill put Armagh 1-12 to 1-11 in front before substitute Conor Turbitt finally broke Monaghan's resistance to stick the ball between the posts for a two-point advantage.

Grugan put further daylight between the sides with a fine finish from the right before Bannigan struck Monaghan's ninth wide of the match as frustrations grew.

Bannigan, eager to make things happen, pulled a point back with five minutes to play but Grugan struck his sixth point of the match on the brink of added time.

O'Neill made it a four-point game and Kieran Hughes' black card in the final play of the game meant Monaghan's bid to remain in Division One for an eighth campaign started on a sour note.

Monaghan: Beggan, Duffy, Boyle, Wylie, O'Connell, Ward, McAnespie, Kearns, Lavelle, O'Hanlon (0-2), Mulligan (0-5), Bannigan (0-3), McCarthy, Woods, Jones (1-0).

Subs: Farrelly, McKenna, Hanratty, McBennett, McMenamin, Mealiff, D Hughes, K Hughes, O'Toole, Kelly, McManus (0-2).

Armagh: B Hughes, Kennedy, Forker (0-3), Morgan, Mackin, Co McKay, McCabe, Grimley, O O'Neill (0-1), Og Burns, O'Hanlon, Hall, R O'Neill (0-3), Campbell (1-1), Grugan (0-6).

Subs: Magill, Finn, P Hughes, McCambridge, McQuillan, Donaghy, Ci Mackin, McDonnell, Turbitt (0-2), Kelly, Duffy.

Sunday's Allianz Football League fixtures

Division One North Monaghan 1-12 Armagh 1-16

Division One South Roscommon 0-16 Dublin 1-22

Division Two North Meath v Westmeath Navan - 15:45

Division Two South Clare v Laois Ennis - 15:45

Division Three South Wicklow 1-10 Offaly 1-14