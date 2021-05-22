Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Lee Johnston won the first Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT in 2019

Lee Johnston won two races on the opening day of the Scarborough Spring Cup road races at Oliver's Mount.

The Fermanagh rider took his 250cc Honda to victory in the second Ultra-lightweight race, winning by six seconds from runner-up Nick Anderson.

Johnston earlier won his Supersport heat and now boasts 17 career successes over the Yorkshire parkland course.

Bradford competitor Dean Harrison won his Supersport heat and then took the honours in the Classic Superbike event.

The three-time Isle of Man TT winner's overall win tally at Oliver's Mount now stands at 96.

Kawasaki rider Harrison enjoyed a comfortable 10.5-seconds winning margin over David Bell after six laps in the first Superbike outing of the weekend.

Dominic Herbertson won the third of the three Supersport heats.

Magherafelt's Paul Jordan and Ballymoney's Darryl Tweed were fourth and fifth respectively in the 600c heat won by Ashcourt Racing Yamaha-mounted Johnston.

Jamie Coward was the victor in the first Supertwins heat, followed by Tobermore's Adam McLean and veteran Welshman Ian Lougher on his Paton.

Jim Hind won Supertwin heat two, while Phil Harvey took the chequered flag in the first of the two Ultra-lightweight races.