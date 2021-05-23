Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The first of Jonathan Rea's 101 World Superbike wins came at Misano in 2009

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea took his 101st victory in the opening Superpole race of the season at Aragon.

Northern Irishman Rea, who won his 100th race on Saturday, held off the early challenge of Ducati's Scott Redding to win in damp conditions.

Rea's Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes finished in second place ahead of Yamaha's Garrett Gerloff.

Wales' Chaz Davies came home fourth at the Spanish circuit.

After overnight rain, the Aragon asphalt was wet at the start of the race and Ducati rider Redding got the jump on pole-sitting Rea at the first corner. The 34-year-old briefly dropped to third behind Lowes before pulling ahead down the back straight.

Rea, on intermediate tyres in the drying conditions, passed wet tyre-shod Redding on lap two and powered clear to take his second victory of the weekend.

Lowes, also on intermediates, held station in second position while American rider Gerloff put in a strong performance to finish third.

Ducati's Davies was fourth ahead of BMW rider Michael van der Mark, Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu and Honda rider Alvaro Bautista.

Redding, who challenged Rea for the championship in 2020, dropped to eighth as his wet tyres faded away on the drying track.

Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty finished in 14th position.

Rea, whose Superpole victory was a record eighth around Aragon, will be aiming to make it a superb hat-trick of victories from pole position to open up the season in the second feature race on Sunday.

He is the first rider in the history of World Superbikes to rack up a century of race victories.

His tally has been accumulated over a 12-year period, with 85 of his triumphs being achieved on a Kawasaki and 15 accomplished on a Honda.