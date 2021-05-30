Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Division Four North table-toppers Antrim let slip an 11-point lead against Leitrim before Tomas McCann's late point clinched a 2-17 to 1-19 win.

Antrim had already confirmed top spot before the game at a sunny Corrigan Park and they will secure promotion if they beat Waterford in two weeks.

Goals from Conor Stewart and Conor Murray helped the hosts to a 2-14 to 0-9 lead early in the second half.

Leitrim fought back and levelled before McCann popped up with the late winner.

Enda McGinley's side also beat Louth thanks to a late point and they had to dig deep to make it three wins from their three games to set up the promotion semi-final with the Deise.

Three Keith Beirne frees and two Mark Plunkett helped Leitrim, who finished bottom, into a 0-5 to 0-3 advantage before the Saffrons seized control.

Stewart was sent clear by the impressive Odhran Eastwood before firing low into the net after 18 minutes.

Antrim hit 1-6 without reply and built on their 1-11 to 0-7 lead at half-time with Murray palming in the second goal five minutes into the second half.

But the hosts took their foot off the gas to allow Leitrim back into the game and Evan Sweeney drilled in a 55th-minute goal as their comeback gained momentum.

Beirne made it all-square deep into added time but there was still time for substitute McCann to be Antrim's hero as he split the posts.

Matchwinner McCann admitted that he was concerned about Antrim's second-half "switch-off" which allowed a seemingly dead and buried Leitrim to level the contest before his clinching score.

"Maybe there is a bit of complacency but we keep coming back and grinding out the wins," added the Cargin man.

"Hopefully at some point, we'll be able to control the game and see it through."

The Saffrons seem set to have to travel to Waterford for their promotion game in two weeks and McCann admitted that didn't appear "fair" - with the GAA's decision based on the fact that Antrim have had two games in the league campaign thus far in comparison to the Deise outfit's one.