Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Michael Ruben Rinaldi took his first race win of the season in Race One

Michael Ruben Rinaldi claimed his first World Superbike victory of the season and the second of his career by winning Saturday's Race One at Misano.

The 25-year-old Italian finished a comfortable 4.2 seconds ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu, with Northern Irish world champion Jonathan Rea third.

Rinaldi is in his first year with the Aruba Ducati factory team, having won a race at Teruel in Spain as part of the Go Eleven Ducati outfit last season.

Rea now leads the series by 31 points.

Razgatlioglu occupies second place, with Redding 10 points behind in third. Rinaldi's win moves him up to fifth after a difficult start to the season.

This weekend's races are being held in front of fans for the first time this season and Rinaldi's triumph was greeted with delight by the 5,000 home supporters.

It was the first win by an Italian rider at Misano since Marco Melandri's victory in 2017.

Kawasaki-mounted Rea made it a hat-trick of pole positions at the start of the 2021 campaign by setting the fastest time in Superpole qualifying, smashing the all-time Misano lap record in the process.

He was fastest off the line into the first corner but was then overtaken by Rinaldi and the pair became involved in a thrilling battle for the lead over the first 10 laps.

Rea then made a rare mistake at Turn One, having to save a massive slide, but was able to stay on his machine.

As a result he lost ground, allowing Razgatlioglu to pass him and take up the chase of the race leader.

The Turkish rider held on to second spot until the end of the race, with six-time champion Rea two seconds in arrears as he secured his 150th podium with Kawasaki in World Superbikes.

Rinaldi's Ducati team-mate, Englishman Scott Redding, was fourth, with Alex Lowes on a Kawasaki and Honda rider Alvaro Bautista making up the top six leaderboard.

Rea's compatriot Eugene Laverty was unable to compete in the race after suffering a neck strain and functional impairment, plus multiple contusions, in a free practice crash.

Rea will hope to add to his six previous wins at Misano and his four successes this season when he competes in Sunday's Superpole sprint race and race two.