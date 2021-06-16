Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Fans flocked to the Race of Legends when it was last held in 2019

The organiser of the Armoy road races has called for the event to receive special status allowing more fans to attend the two days of action from 30-31 July.

Currently the number of spectators permitted at outdoor events in Northern Ireland is limited to 500, but that number is set to rise from 21 June.

Race organiser Bill Kennedy says staging the event could not proceed unless a considerable number of spectators are allowed along the three-mile circuit.

The Race of Legends is set to be the first of just two road races to be held in Northern Ireland this year, with the Cookstown 100 planned for 10-11 September.

"It wouldn't be viable, we just could not make ends meet and we'd have to look at Plan B," said Kennedy.

"I would hope the Executive and medical and scientific officers could look at it and make a special case for an outdoor event such as the Armoy road races, over a three-mile course.

"I would have thought we could get somewhere between 3,500 to 4,500 people."

With over a month until the event the entry list for riders is already full, and includes 45 newcomers alongside established stars of the sport including 11-time Ulster Grand Prix winner Guy Martin.

"This is the biggest interest we've ever had. I'm so excited, it's a brilliant entry with top road racers coming to Armoy.

"If we can get reasonably dry weather and a decent crowd, we've got everything else to put on a brilliant show and make these Armoy road races the best we've ever had."