Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin has a best BSB series finish of third achieved in 2018

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin has a solid weekend in the British Superbike opener at Oulton Park to sit ninth in the standings.

The Honda rider recorded three top-10 finishes, with sixth place in Saturday's first race his best result.

Synetiq BMW rider Andrew Irwin had a disappointing weekend with two retirements and a 15th place finish.

Yamaha's Jason O'Halloran completed a weekend hat-trick of victories as he won Sunday's two Superbike races.

After finishing sixth in Saturday's opening race, Honda rider Irwin ran as high as fourth in the early stages of Sunday's opener before fading to ninth position.

He also struggled in the third and final race of the weekend. Starting from 10th, the 31-year-old was shuffled wide at the third turn but recovered to take 10th position after falling to the back of the pack.

Any disappointment was put in perspective compared to his brother Andrew, who only scored a solitary point on his Synetiq BMW debut. The 26-year-old crashed out of Saturday's opener, finished 15th in race two and retired from the final race with a mechanical issue.

Australian O'Halloran, whose race two victory came after a final corner pass on Christian Iddon, leads the championship over the Englishman by 15 points, with BMW's Peter Hickman 20 point further back in third.

Success in support series

Northern Irish riders had mixed results in the support championships around the Chester circuit.

Fermanagh's Lee Johnston grabbed a podium at the final corner in the feature Supersport race. Dublin's Jack Kennedy, who won Saturday's race, was passed by Bradley Perie on the final lap, with Johnston completing the podium.

Ballynahinch's Korie McGreevy crashed out mid-race after challenging for the lead of the race, which also catered for GP2 machines, on board a Mar-Train Racing Yamaha, with Eunan McGlinchey 15th, Scott Swann in 17th and Donegal's Rhys Irwin 20th.

A 15-second penalty robbed David Allingham of a strong result in the British Superstock Championship. The Eglinton rider was running in second position for the majority of the race however he was classified in 23rd position the chequered flag.

Keith Farmer was eighth, one position ahead of 16-time Isle of Man TT winner Ian Hutchinson. Michael Dunlop was narrowly out of the points in 17th.