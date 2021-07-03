Ulster Senior Football Championship: Monaghan ease to quarter-final victory over Fermanagh
Jack McCarron's first-half goal helped Monaghan to a comfortable 1-21 to 0-14 win over Fermanagh in the Ulster SFC quarter-final at Clones.
The Farney forward palmed into the net as the hosts went in with a 1-11 to 0-7 advantage at the break.
Monaghan stayed in control to take the victory but it came at a cost with key duo Darren Hughes and Conor McManus forced off with injuries.
Seamus McEnaney's team will face Armagh or Antrim in the semi-finals.
More to follow....