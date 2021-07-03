Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Fermanagh defender Declan McCusker can't stop Michael Bannigan sending over a point for Monaghan

Jack McCarron's first-half goal helped Monaghan to a comfortable 1-21 to 0-14 win over Fermanagh in the Ulster SFC quarter-final at Clones.

The Farney forward palmed into the net as the hosts went in with a 1-11 to 0-7 advantage at the break.

Monaghan stayed in control to take the victory but it came at a cost with key duo Darren Hughes and Conor McManus forced off with injuries.

Seamus McEnaney's team will face Armagh or Antrim in the semi-finals.

More to follow....