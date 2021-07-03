Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Toprak Razgatlioglu secured his second win of 2021 on Saturday

Toprak Razgatlioglu won race one at the World Superbike round at Donington to reduce runner-up Jonathan Rea's championship lead to 15 points.

The Yamaha rider produced a superlative ride to come from 13th on the grid to take his second victory of the season by 2.4 seconds after 23 laps.

Polesitter Rea led early on but his Turkish rival stormed through the field and overtook the six-time champion.

Rea's Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes won a thrilling battle for third place.

More to follow.