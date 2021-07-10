Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Alastair Seeley was Irish Superbike champion back in 2005 and 2006

Alastair Seeley claimed a hat-trick of wins at the Ulster Superbike short circuit meeting at Kirkistown.

The Carrickfergus rider won the two Superbike races, with Derek Sheils second and Alistair Kirk third in both.

Seeley was the victor in the Supersport opener, ahead of Adam McLean and Michael Dunlop, with Dunlop triumphing in race two from Jason Lynn.

Meanwhile Lee Johnston finished third in the Supersport sprint race at round two of the BSB series at Knockhill.

Johnston also secured the final podium spot in the opening round at Oulton Park a fortnight ago and lies third in the championship going into Sunday's 26-lap feature race in the class.

Bradley Perie won the race from Jack Kennedy and enjoys a five-point lead at the summit of the standings.

Eunan McGlinchey was eighth, Scott Swann 12th and Rhys Irwin 13th.

The Irwin brothers continued their disappointing start to the new British Superbike campaign as they struggled to make an impact in their first race of the weekend.

Glenn finished 12th on his Honda and Andrew 15th on his BMW in a race won by Christian Iddon from Jason O'Halloran and Danny Buchan.

Glenn lies 10th in the championship and Andrew 19th.

Michael Dunlop was a race winner at Kirkistown

The Belfast & District Motor Club's President's Cup meeting in county Down represented the first tarmac motorcycle event to take place in Northern Ireland since last year's Cookstown 100 road races in September.

The B&D club ran the only short circuit meeting to be held in Ireland last year - the 'King of Kirkistown' event in September.

Seeley took victory in the first Supersport outing by 1.8 seconds from Tobermore's McLean, with Dunlop a further three seconds in arrears and Jason Lynn, Derek McGee and Christian Elkin making up the top six.

Dunlop was followed home by Lynn, McGee and Elkin in race two.

Seeley pipped Sheils by 0.4 seconds in Superbike race one and the same rider by a slightly increased margin of 1.745 seconds in race two, in which McLean, Michael Sweeney and Lynn completed the top six leaderboard.

Jeremy McWilliams was a double winner in the Supertwins class.