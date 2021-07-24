Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Alastair Seeley was Irish Superbike champion back in 2005 and 2006

The Ulster Superbike Championship round at Enniskillen in October has been called off because of damage to the circuit.

The event is held at St Angelo airfield and the damage was caused when it was used for other purposes during Covid-19 lockdown periods.

"This means the circuit is not race ready," said organisers.

Alastair Seeley claimed a hat-trick of wins at the Ulster Superbike meeting at Kirkistown a fortnight ago.