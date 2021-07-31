Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Michael Dunlop made it a double in the Supersport class with victory on Saturday

Michael Dunlop took his tally of wins at this year's Armoy road races to four by winning the Open race and the second Supersport outing of the weekend.

Dunlop got the better of early leader Derek McGee after a titanic struggle to take the Supersport race two honours by a slender margin of 0.028 seconds.

The Ballymoney rider then worked his way up from third place to take victory in the seven-lap Open event.

Dunlop set a new lap record to win by 7.6 seconds from Derek Sheils.

Dunlop's previous benchmark of 106.812mph for the three-mile circuit had survived since 2013 but now stands at 106.945mph, set on lap six.

Pole-sitter Sheils had set the fastest qualifying speed on his Roadhouse Macau BMW and the Republic of Ireland rider led after the first lap of Saturday's Open race.

Dunlop worked his way through the field on his Synetiq BMW by TAS Racing and had hit the front by lap four, gradually extending his advantage thereafter.

Mullingar's Derek McGee occupied the final podium spot, with Michael Sweeney, Davey Todd and circuit newcomer, Phil Crowe from Market Rasen, completing the top six.

Yamaha-mounted Dunlop found himself in fourth position after the opening lap of the Supersport class as he attempted to repeat his 600cc triumph on Friday night.

He will attempt to extend his series of successive victories in the feature 'Race of Legends' event to nine later in the day.

The 32-year-old moved up to second on lap two and hit the front on the third lap but McGee fought back to lead on lap six, before being overhauled by the Northern Irishman.

Tobermore's Adam McLean was third on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki, followed by Todd, debutant Dominic Herbertson and Joe Loughlin.

Nineteen-time TT winner Dunlop also won the Lightweight Supersport class while having a rare outing on a Honda RS250 during Friday evening's racing.

Mike Browne was a comfortable winner of the Moto3/125cc race, with runner-up Melissa Kennedy almost 22 seconds in arrears and double Support race winner Eoin O'Siochru third.