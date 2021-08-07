Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Toprak Razgatlioglu has reduced Jonathan Rea's championship lead to 12 points

Jonathan Rea crashed twice during a dramatic Race One in the Czech Republic World Superbike round as Toprak Razgatlioglu took a thrilling win.

Rea lay third when he slid off at Turn One with nine laps to go but re-mounted and was in 11th position when he came off again with four laps remaining.

That ended the Kawasaki rider's hopes and left Razgatlioglu and Scott Redding to battle it out for the win.

Razgatlioglu prevailed to cut Rea's lead in the championship to 12 points.

The Turkish rider edged out Redding in the dash to the chequered flag after a sensational final lap.

The Englishman had led for most of the race, with Rea and Razgatlioglu also enjoying spells at the head of affairs. Italian Andrea Locatelli finished almost 14 seconds back in third.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Axel Bassani and Garrett Gerloff completed the top six in a race in which tyre choice proved to be a significant factor.

The Most circuit was hosting a World Superbike race for the first time ever and Rea occupied pole position for the sixth consecutive round this season after emerging fastest in the Superpole session.

Chasing a 200th championship podium, the six-time champion found himself behind Yamaha-mounted Razgatlioglu on the opening lap but moved ahead on lap two, before giving up the lead again and becoming embroiled in a three-way tussle for supremacy.

Redding hit the front on his Ducati on lap three, first passing Rea and then going up the inside of Razgatlioglu.

Redding started to extend his advantage, seemingly leaving his rivals to jockey it out for runner-up spot, but then Rea fell off twice and Razgatlioglu fought back to assume the lead on the final circuit and take his fourth race win of the season.

Sunday's Superpole race will be followed by the second feature race of the weekend.