Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Alistair Seeley leads Alistair Kirk at the Ulster Superbike round at Bishopscourt

Alastair Seeley claimed a hat-trick of wins at round three of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt.

The Carrickfergus rider won both Temple 100 Cup races, with Alistair Kirk second on both occasions.

Seeley enjoyed a 2.8-second advantage by the end of the opening eight-lapper and won race two over six laps by a reduced margin of 0.94 seconds.

Seeley won Supersport race one by 10.5 seconds from Gary McCoy but McCoy turned the tables in the second race.

McCoy took victory by 4.5 seconds over Seeley in that event, with former British 125cc champion Christian Elkin a further eight seconds behind in third.

Stephen McAdoo made up the rostrum places in the first Temple 100 Cup Superbike outing, with regular road racer Adam McLean fifth.

Seeley, winner of a record 24 North West 200 races, has now won seven Ulster Superbike races in a row on his IFS Yamaha.

British Junior Supersport series leader Cameron Dawson was a winner in the Supersport 300 class.

Further rounds of the Ulster Superbike Championship will be held at Kirkistown on 4 September and Bishopscourt on 18 September.