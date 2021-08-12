Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Michael Dunlop (left) dominated the recent Armoy Road Races as he clinched five victories

In-form Michael Dunlop will compete in the 600 Supersport and Open races at next month's Cookstown 100 road racing meeting.

The Ballymoney rider dominated the Armoy Road Races two weeks ago as he clinched five wins.

Dunlop will be racing at the Cookstown meeting for the first time since 2018.

The Armoy meeting saw road racing action resume and the Cookstown 100 will be the only other road race to take place in Northern Ireland in 2021.

Dunlop will compete in both 600 supersport and Open races on his MD Racing Yamaha and Synetiq BMW by TAS Racing machines.

The 32-year-old has not won the feature Cookstown 100 race since 2013 although his record around the circuit includes triumphing in the 600 invitation race in 2018 and a Supertwins victory in 2015.

With riders and fans starved of action during the global pandemic, entries for the Cookstown meeting are full in all classes.

The Cookstown 100 was the only road race meeting to run last year and the organising club has retained the online booking system that proved so successful in 2020.

The meeting will have practices and time permitting, three races on Friday 10 September, with the remaining races on the Saturday.