Adam McLean and Paul Jordan are among the top names hoping to contend for wins at this weekend's Cookstown 100 road races over the Orritor circuit.

Tobermore rider McLean was a double winner last year, in the Supersport and Supertwin classes, while Jordan was the victor in the Moto3/125cc category.

The pair can expect tough competition from McLean's McAdoo Racing team-mate, Ballymoney's Darryl Tweed.

Republic of Ireland duo Michael Sweeney and Mike Browne should also challenge.

Cork man Browne will be the sole competitor for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team, with Jordan having "amicably" parted company with the Dungannon-based team after the Armoy road races.

Jordan subsequently rode an R6 Yamaha for the Prez racing team at a short circuit meeting at Bishopscourt.

Tweed returns to roads action after crashing at the Armoy meeting at the end of July, with Sweeney hoping to go one better after finishing runner-up to Derek Sheils in the only Open race to be held 12 months ago.

Sheils participation in doubt

Despite enjoying significant success over the 2.1-mile course, Sheils has indicated that he is a possible absentee this time round, with his participation or otherwise still to be confirmed.

Dubliner Sheils is a nine-time winner at the event, including eight successes in the feature Open class, so would start as favourite were he to be on the grid come Friday and Saturday.

Michael Dunlop will not compete after agreeing to replace Brandon Paasch in the Dynavolt Triumph team for this weekend's British Supersport races at Silverstone.

Derek McGee also sits out the second of only two Irish national road races to be staged this year after breaking his pelvis in seven places in an off-road training incident.

Race schedule and road closing

The event is taking place in September rather than its traditional April dates for the second year running because of issues around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Three races are planned to take place after practice on Friday 10 September, with a 12-race programme scheduled for Saturday.

As well as the showpiece Open races, there will be outings for Supersports, Supertwins, classics, Moto3/125cc/Supersport 300s and Support races.

Roads close for practice at 12:00 BST on Friday and for racing from 10:00 BST on Saturday, re-opening no later than 21:00 BST on both days.