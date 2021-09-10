Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Cork's Mike Browne was a runaway winner of the Moto3/125 class

Cork rider Mike Browne has won the Open and Moto3/125cc events at the Cookstown 100 road races over the 2.1-mile Orritor circuit on Saturday.

Browne repeated his Armoy success in the Moto3/125s, bringing his Honda home 37.5 seconds ahead of Nigel Moore, with Melissa Kennedy in third place.

Suzuki-mounted Browne overhauled Adam McLean on the final lap to win the Open race by 1.2 seconds.

Tobermore rider McLean was a runaway winner of the Supertwins class.

The McAdoo Racing rider added to his win of last year at Cookstown in the Twins, ending 29 seconds ahead of Stephen McKnight after his team-mate Darryl Tweed retired on lap two.

Adam McLean took the Supertwins honours for the second year in a row

McLean was the long-time leader of a thrilling Open race but Burrows Engineering/RK Racing pilot Browne overtook him on the first corner of the last lap of eight and won the subsequent dash to the chequered flag.

Skerries man Michael Sweeney, who set pole position on Friday on his MJR BMW, occupied the final rostrum position in the big bike opener, with Paul Jordan, Tweed and Shaun Anderson making up the top six.

The Supersport 600 race will be re-run later in the day after the initial running was red-flagged following a crash involving Michael Sweeney, who emerged relatively unscathed and was able to take his place on the grid for the Open race.

Browne was leading McLean at the head of affairs when the race was halted on lap two.