Glenn Irwin is in his second season with Honda Racing

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin took victory on his Honda in a dramatic opening British Superbike race of the weekend at Silverstone.

Irwin was awarded the win after the red flags came out when Yamaha pair Tarran Mackenzie and Jason O'Halloran crashed out on the penultimate lap.

Ducati duo Christian Iddon and Tommy Bridewell weer second and third.

Lee Johnston repeated his Snetterton Supersport sprint race success, coming out on top after 18 laps.

The Ashcourt Yamaha Racing rider's winning margin was just 0.035 seconds over GP2 racer Charlie Nesbitt at the chequered flag.

Fifth-place finisher Ben Currie assumes the championship lead by six points from Dubliner Jack Kennedy, who got knocked off in the race.

Scott Swann and Eunan McGlinchey were ninth and 10th, but Michael Dunlop failed to finish on his Triumph.

In the Superbike race, Irwin was lying third behind the Yamaha pacesetters when the pair fell on the last lap but one.

The incident occurred at Brooklands when Mackenzie high-sided, leaving series leader O'Halloran nowhere to go.

Irwin's success moves him up to sixth in the standings and significantly boosts his chances of making the top eight who will contest the BSB Showdown over the final three meetings of the season.

Those eight riders will be finalised after the next two races of the championship on Sunday.