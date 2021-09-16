Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Toprak Razgatlioglu holds a narrow seven-point lead over Jonathan Rea

Jonathan Rea says he is focused on achieving consistent results and "making no mistakes" as he prepares for a crucial run of three World Superbike rounds on consecutive weekends.

The six-time world champion trails title rival Toprak Razgatlioglu by seven points going into his Kawasaki team's 'home' round at Catalunya.

"What happens in these next three weeks will have a big impact on the championship," acknowledged Rea.

"I am super-excited to get going."

The Northern Irishman has won nine races to Razgatlioglu's eight in the most compelling championship race for many years, taking in full-length feature events and Superpole sprints.

The pair were involved in thrilling duels at the Magny-Cours circuit in France in the last round, with the Yamaha-mounted Turkish rider emerging with a narrow points advantage to take into this weekend's three races in Spain.

World Superbikes standings after eight rounds

The Kawasaki team's workshops and offices are located just a few hundred metres from the Catalunya circuit, meaning this event has extra significance for them.

Rea had a win, a second place finish and a fourth spot at the meeting last year when the long-term MotoGP circuit was used as a competitive World Superbike venue for the first time.

'Tyre wear critical'

"It's exciting to be going back to Barcelona. I spend a lot of time there and it will be important to be at 100% to do the best job we can.

"I really enjoy the circuit, especially the new Turn 10, which is much more open than the past and the track has more flow now.

"We have tested there in the summer and were able to make a good step with the Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

"It is a circuit that is very critical for tyre wear, so we need to focus on that to be strong at the end of the race.

"I feel good with the bike and I was able to fight for the podium in Magny-Cours. In Barcelona the target will be the same. It's important to be strong but also consistent and make no mistakes."

After the races at Catalunya, the series moves on to another Spanish round at Jerez on 24-26 September, followed by Portimao in Portugal the following weekend.

The championship moves out of Europe for the final two rounds - in Argentina from 16-17 October and Indonesia from 12-14 November.