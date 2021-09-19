Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Alistair Seeley leads Alistair Kirk at the Ulster Superbike round at Bishopscourt

Alastair Seeley secured the Ulster Superbike and Supersport titles after taking four wins from four starts at the penultimate round at Bishopscourt.

Seeley beat Ali Kirk and Jason Lynn in Superbike race one and the riders finished in the same order as Seeley won the Enkalon Trophy race.

The 41-year-old wrapped up the Supersport series by winning the 600cc opener from Adam McLean and Lynn.

He saw off McLean in race two to lift the David Wood Memorial Trophy.

Garry McCoy was a distant third in that event.

Seeley remains unbeaten throughout the championship on his IFS 1000cc Yamaha, having triumphed in all 10 races he has competed in.

The former British Superstock and Supersport champion had 2.5 seconds to spare over Kirk in the opener, with Lynn a further 2.9 seconds in arrears.

His advantage over Kirk in the second Superbike was an even healthier 3.1 seconds.

Seeley had previously won the Enkalon Trophy backin 2005 and 2006.

The final Ulster Superbike round is scheduled for Bishopscourt on 2 October.