Junior is congratulated by Derry team-mates after scoring against Finn Harps

Derry City say they "unreservedly condemn" online racist abuse directed at Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe during and after Monday's 3-3 draw with Bohemians.

The 27-year-old Derry striker scored in the Premier Division match in Dublin.

"This type of behaviour has no place in our sport and fans, staff, management and players stand wholeheartedly with Junior," the club said.

"We'd like to dismiss any suggestion that these comments had anything to do with supporters of Bohemians."

Derry added: "Our two clubs have a fantastic relationship and this abuse will not be allowed to taint what was a superb game of football."

Junior returned to the Brandywell in July for a second loan spell after agreeing a temporary switch from Dundalk until the end of the season.

The former Colchester player enjoyed a successful stint with the Candystripes in 2019, when he ended up as the League of Ireland's top scorer with 14 goals.