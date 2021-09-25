Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin opened the weekend with victory in race one on Saturday

Glenn Irwin remains eighth in the British Superbike Championship after finishing eighth in the first race of the weekend at Oulton Park.

Tarran Mackenzie hit the front on the final lap to take victory and reduce his deficit to McAMs Yamaha team-mate Jason O'Halloran to just five points.

Series leader O'Halloran crashed out with two laps to go in the first of the nine Showdown races.

Andrew Irwin was 17th and Michael Dunlop 19th on the Buildbase Suzuki.

Dunlop was drafted into the team this week as a replacement for Danny Kent, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a crash at Donington Park.

PBM Ducati riders Josh Brookes and Christian Iddon made up the podium after 14 laps of the Cheshire circuit.

Dubliner Jack Kennedy was the victor in the 12-lap Supersport sprint race and he moves above race runner-up Ben Currie to lead that championship by just one point.

Fermanagh native Lee Johnston was fourth and he occupies fourth position in the standings, with Scott Swann ending up 12th in the race.

Glenn Irwin sealed a spot in the British Superbikes Showdown with a ninth-place finish in the final race of the weekend at Silverstone.

The Carrick rider had earlier finished 13th in race two after being awarded victory in Saturday's opening race.

It left him sitting sixth in the standings, with the top eight set to compete in the Showdown over the final three meetings of the season.

Jason O'Halloran won race three after it had to be restarted.

Luke Stapleford crashed off his bike on lap 11, with oil on the track leading to red flags before the riders gathered again for a 15-lap race.

O'Halloran, who had earlier finished second to Tarran Mackenzie in race two, won the final race of the weekend ahead of fellow Yamaha rider Mackenzie in second and Ducati's Josh Brookes in third.

Irwin's brother Andrew, who dropped out of race two on lap 20 after a technical problem, finished the final race in 11th place to leave him 13th in the overall standings.

Glenn Irwin had been awarded victory on Saturday when red flags came out after Mackenzie and O'Halloran crashed out on the penultimate lap.

He will now take his place in the Showdown with a top eight in the standings that includes O'Halloran, MacKenzie, Tommy Bridewell, Christian Iddon, Peter Hickman, Irwin, Danny Buchan and Josh Brookes.

Bradley Ray and Lee Jackson just missed out on the Showdown, which will get underway at Oulton Park on 25 September.