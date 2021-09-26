Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jonathan Rea held off Toprak Razgatlioglu until lap 14 when the Turkish rider got past the six-time defending champion

Turkey's Toprak Razgatlioglu beat Jonathan Rea in Race 1 in Jerez to extend his World Superbike Championship lead to six points.

Race 1 was delayed until Sunday morning following the tragic death of 15-year-old Spanish rider Dean Berta Vinales in the Supersport 300 race on Saturday.

Six-time defending champion Rea held off Razgatlioglu until lap 14.

The two riders' bikes had earlier touched on lap seven as Razgatlioglu attempted a risky overtaking manoeuvre.

Rea, 34, briefly extended his advantage after that incident but Razgatlioglu, 24, regained his composure to finally get past the Northern Irishman seven laps later as he went on to win by 1.2 seconds.

Britain's Scott Redding completed the podium as he finished 2.7 seconds behind the winner with Italy's Andrea Locatelli in fourth spot.

Razgatlioglu, who held a one-point championship lead going into Sunday's race, moves to 424 points with Rea on 418 and Redding in third place 69 points off the pace.

With Race 1 delayed until Sunday morning following Saturday's tragic events at the Spanish circuit, the shorter Superpole race will not take place at the meeting with Race 2 taking place later on Sunday.

After the races at Jerez, the series moves on to Portimao in Portugal next weekend with the final two rounds taking place in Argentina from 16-17 October and Indonesia from 12-14 November.