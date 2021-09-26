Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin opened the weekend with victory in race one on Saturday

Glenn Irwin fails to finish race two of the British Superbike Championship round at Oulton Park after a crash on the sixth lap on Sunday.

The Carrick rider, who started at the back of the grid after missing the pit-lane exit window, was able to walk away after slipping off the track.

He remains eighth in the series while brother Andrew finished ninth and Michael Dunlop was 14th.

Tommy Bridewell won ahead of Tommy O'Halloran and Tarran Mackenzie.

Irwin was working his way through the field when he came off and now his participation in the final race later on Sunday is in doubt.

Bridewell came through late in the race to take a second win of the season while O'Halloran remains top of the standings with Mackenzie, who won Saturday's opener, remains his closest challengers.

Irwin was eighth in Saturday's race one with Andrew 17th and Michael Dunlop 19th on the Buildbase Suzuki - the Ballymoney man was drafted into the team Buildbase Suzuki this week as a replacement for Danny Kent, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a crash at Donington Park.

Dubliner Jack Kennedy was the victory in the 12-lap Supersport sprint race on Saturday and he moves above race runner-up Ben Currie to lead that championship by just one point.

Fermanagh native Lee Johnston was fourth and he occupies fourth position in the standings, with Scott Swann ending up 12th in the race.