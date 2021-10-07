Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Donnelly replaced Ryan McMenamin as Fermanagh manager in September

New Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly has finalised his coaching team with the addition of former players Fearghal Quinn and Ryan McCluskey.

Quinn will take up the role of assistant manager, while McCluskey will be team coach/selector.

Donnelly has also added three other Fermanagh men in Ger Treacy, Niall Smyth and Stephen Jackson.

Leon Carters will be the squad's strength and conditioning coach, with Pat Cadden as goalkeeping coach.

Fermanagh GAA said Donnelly has taken the last few weeks to talk to a number of individuals and he is "delighted that the process he engaged in has resulted in bringing on board the people he wished to work with to commence a new era in Fermanagh football".

Former Fermanagh player Donnelly was appointed as the county's senior football team manager in September.

The Brookeborough man took over from Ryan McMenamin, who stepped down from the post in August.

McMenamin had been in charge for two years but opted to cut short his scheduled three-year term by stepping down in August, saying at the time that his departure had been "totally amicable".