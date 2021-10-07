Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Cathal McShane scored in the All-Ireland final for Tyrone moments after being introduced as a substitute

All-Ireland winners Tyrone have received 15 nominations for this year's Football All-Stars.

Cathal McShane, who came off the bench to score an important goal in the Red Hands' final victory over Mayo, is among the nominations despite not starting an All-Ireland game.

Armagh brothers Rian and Oisin O'Neill are nominated, with Monaghan getting three and Donegal one.

Kieran McGeary and Conor Meyler are nominated for Player of the Year.

The Tyrone pair are joined on that shortlist by Mayo's Lee Keegan, while their Red Hands team-mate Darragh Canavan has been nominated for Young Player of the Year alongside Galway's Matthew Tierney and Mayo's Oisin Mullin, who won the award last year.

Dublin midfielder Brian Fenton won the Footballer of the Year award for a second time last year, becoming only the third player to do so.

There are a total of 11 counties represented in the nominations, with eight for defeated All-Ireland finalists Mayo, seven for Kerry and five for Dublin.

Two out of the three goalkeepers on the shortlist are from Ulster counties, with Tyrone's Niall Morgan joined by Rory Beggan of Monaghan.

PwC All-Stars Football nominations for 2021

Goalkeepers: Rob Hennelly (Mayo), Rory Beggan (Monaghan), Niall Morgan (Tyrone).

Defenders: Padraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Kieran McGeary, Conor Meyler Frank Burns (all Tyrone), Stephen Coen, Patrick Durcan, Lee Keegan, Padraig Ó Hóra (all Mayo), Tom O'Sullivan, Gavin White, Brian Ó Beaglaoich (all Kerry), Michael Fitzsimons, Brian Howard (all Dublin), Seán Meehan (Cork), Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan).

Midfielders: Brian Kennedy, Con Kilpatrick (both Tyrone), Matthew Ruane (Mayo), David Moran (Kerry), Oisín O'Neill (Armagh), Brian Fenton (Dublin).

Forwards: Mattie Donnelly, Conor McKenna, Niall Sludden, Darren McCurry, Cathal McShane (all Tyrone), David Clifford, Paudie Clifford, Sean O'Shea (all Kerry), Tommy Conroy, Ryan O'Donoghue (both Mayo), Cormac Costello, Ciaran Kilkenny (both Dublin), Jack McCarron (Monaghan), Daniel Flynn (Kildare), Michael Langan (Donegal), Rian O'Neill (Armagh), Eoin Cleary (Clare), Shane Walsh (Galway).

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year nominees:

Lee Keegan (Mayo), Conor Meyler (Tyrone), Kieran McGeary (Tyrone)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year nominees

Matthew Tierney (Galway), Oisin Mullin (Mayo), Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)