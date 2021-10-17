Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Toprak Razgatlioglu edged out Scott Redding in the Superpole race in Argentina to extend his lead over Jonathan Rea in the World Superbike standings to 34 points.

The Turkish rider held off the Englishman in a photo finish to take his second win in San Juan after victory in Saturday's feature race.

Northern Ireland's Rea finished third, three seconds behind Razgatlioglu.

The second feature race takes place at 19:00 BST on Sunday.

Yamaha-mounted Razgatlioglu claimed the lead from pole-sitter Redding into Turn One of the opening lap, and while the Ducati rider pushed the championship leader hard in the final lap, the 25-year-old held on to win by 0.046 of a second.

Redding lost ground after running wide at the final corner in lap three and after having recovered to put the leader under intense pressure, the Englishman fell short as Razgatlioglu held on to clinch his 13th race win of the season.

Kawasaki's six-time champion Rea completed the podium after starting in fifth on the grid, beating Axel Bassani and Michael van der Mark.

The Superpole results mean the race for the title will be extended into the season-closing round in Indonesia on 20 and 21 November.