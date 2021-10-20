Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Gymnastics is a sport which has struggled with indoor facilities unavailable

The NI Sports Forum has called for the re-opening of facilities for the indoor sports sector after closures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said that while many sports are almost operating at pre-Covid capacity levels, there are still significant challenges for indoor sports.

The Forum added: "We're urging local authorities and schools to re-open facilities to community sporting clubs.

"They could return to full activity with appropriate protocols in place."

The Forum revealed that in gymnastics almost 20% of clubs have yet to reopen and membership figures for all clubs have drastically reduced.

Almost 10,000 individuals have yet to renew their membership which equates to 50% of all British Gymnastics members in Northern Ireland.

"Sports clubs have made significant financial contributions to the upkeep and development of these facilities for many years and our members are committed to working in partnership with these facility providers to ensure a safe return that works for all involved."