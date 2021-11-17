Glenn Irwin finished eighth in the 2021 BSB championship

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin will compete for Honda Racing in the British Superbike Championship for the third year in a row in 2022.

The Carrickfergus rider will continue his association with the Louth-based outfit as part of a four-man team in the premier class.

The 31-year-old was eighth in the 2021 series and recently underwent surgery on a troublesome shoulder injury.

Irwin is set to make his long-awaited debut at the Isle of Man TT next year.

He was scheduled to race on the Mountain Course for the first time in 2020 but his bow at the event has been delayed because of the cancellation of the races in successive years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Irwin took one race win during the recent BSB campaign, at Silverstone National in September, but his attempt to challenge for the title was hampered by illness and injury.

The four-time North West 200 race winner had mounted a serious challenge for the title in 2020 in his first year with Honda on board their new version of the Fireblade and ended up in fourth position.

Irwin will be part of a four-man Honda Racing team in the 2021 BSB championship

'Two years of a good foundation'

Reigning National Superstock champion Tom Neave steps up into the Superbike class with Honda next season, joining Irwin and Japanese riders Ryo Mizuno and Takumi Takahashi.

"I'm delighted to sign again with Honda Racing UK for the third consecutive season, I think we've had two years of a good foundation and an excellent debut with the Fireblade SP, and despite lots of little challenges we have learnt a lot about the bike," said Irwin.

"I expect good things and especially with the development from this season, what I want and what the team want is to step up and to fight more with the top runners on a consistent basis.

"Having Ryo and Takumi staying with the team is good and I enjoyed working with them this season and the input they had, at times they were starting to show more pace which will only help the team moving forward.

"Tom stepping up is fantastic and a teammate I've been wanting, he's young, he's hungry, very dedicated and will certainly keep me on my toes! It does no harm to have a teammate like that.

"I think 2022 can be a good season, I've been under the knife recently for my shoulder getting that fixed and I am looking forward to going into a new season clear of injury."

Honda Racing UK Team Manager Havier Beltran commented: "I'm pleased Glenn is continuing with us, we know he has the pace to fight at the front which he has shown in the last two seasons with the team. It's just been bad luck that has hampered his progress as well as injury this season.

"I am confident a fit Glenn can be a contender for the title."