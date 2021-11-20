Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Rea's victory in race one was not enough to deny Razgatlioglu

Jonathan Rea's reign as World Superbike champion was ended despite victory in the opening race in Indonesia as Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed his maiden title.

Rea claimed victory in the rescheduled opener at the Mandalika International Street Circuit but Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu finished second to confirm his place at the summit.

It is the first time since 2014 that a rider other than Rea has finished top.

Razgatlioglu becomes the first rider from Turkey to win the championship.

With Saturday's opening race having been postponed due to heavy rain in Indonesia, Kawasaki's Rea faced an uphill battle in the defence of his title with Razgatlioglu 30 points ahead of the Northern Irishman heading into the final weekend of the season.

The original schedule of three races meant 62 points were on offer for riders, but the new schedule of two full 21-lap races reduced the available points to 50, 25 from each race.

With rain continuing to pour, Sunday's opening contest was slightly delayed and cut from 21 laps to 20, but it did not stop the riders as Rea took control of the race early on.

Responding strongly to Rea's assertive start, Razgatlioglu surged into the lead on the third lap before Scott Redding edged ahead of Rea into third on lap four.

However, Rea reclaimed the lead by the end of the fifth and while he exchanged top position with the championship leader, Razgatlioglu made an error as he ran wide at Turn 16 to drop to third.

While Redding moved into second, the Turkish rider completed a title-clinching overtake on lap 18 as he finished second behind Rea to put the finishing touches on a memorable season.

At 25 years, one month and five days, Razgatlioglu becomes the third-youngest World Superbike champion behind James Toseland and Troy Corser.

Rea's victory means the six-time champion has triumphed at a record 21 different circuits, but that will come as scant consolation after the 34-year-old relinquished his grasp on his crown.

Persistent rain delayed the final race of the season with a check on the circuit conditions scheduled for 08:00 GMT.