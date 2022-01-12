Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran's Shay McCartan and Linfield's Matthew Clarke have both lodged appeals following the 1-1 draw on 27 December

Linfield have been fined £1,000 by the Irish FA after being charged with spectator misconduct in December's draw with Glentoran.

The Irish Premiership leaders have also been threatened with a spectator ban should a similar offence occur again.

Linfield defender Matthew Clarke faces a two-game ban after being charged with "provoking the general public" in the festive derby on 27 December.

The Windsor Park club have appealed both charges.

The matter is being considered by the Disciplinary Committee.

On top of the fine, the IFA says Linfield "have also received a strong warning advising that should a similar offence occur again they will be asked to play a match/matches behind closed doors or away from home".

The additional sanction is a result of being subject to other spectator misconduct charges this season.

Clarke is the second player to appeal a sanction following the derby after Glentoran forward Shay McCartan was sent off for "using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures" after he was substituted in the second half at Windsor Park.