Poor weather and a resulting poor turnout of spectators blighted the 2016 Mid Antrim meeting

The Mid Antrim 150 road race is to take place for the first time since 2016, with 9-10 September the confirmed dates for the return of the meeting.

The event will be held over the traditional Clough circuit, with the paddock returning to Clough village.

The race will be the final round of the Ulster and Irish Road Racing series.

"We are in talks with sponsors and there might be some changes made to the circuit," confirmed Mid Antrim Club chairman Davy McCartney.

The organising club has been working hard to put the event on a solid financial footing again after poor weather blighted the 2016 meeting.

The organisers had been examining the possibility of August dates to run their event but the return of the Ulster Grand Prix to the calendar has meant turning their attention to September to run their race.

The news follows the confirmation that the North West 200 and Ulster GP would also take place this year after the Covid-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of both events in 2020 and 2021.