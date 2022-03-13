Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jeremy McWilliams has earned Supertwins victories at the North West 200 since retiring from MotoGP action

Fifty-seven-year-old Northern Ireland rider Jeremy McWilliams clinched a win at the Daytona 200 event in the US.

The former MotoGP earned a victory in Race 2 of the King of the Baggers event whose bikes have box containers on the back of the machines.

McWilliams made his MotoGP debut 29 years ago and won the Dutch 250cc Grand Prix in 2001.

"It just needs to be nursed a little bit differently," said McWilliams of the King of the Baggers race challenge.

"It has so much torque that you've got to change your throttle position."

After finishing his MotoGP career, McWilliams made his North West 200 debut in 2012 and has since gone on to clinch Supertwins victories at the Triangle circuit event.