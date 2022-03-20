Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Paddy Lynch scored Cavan's goal in the first half

Division Four leaders Cavan survived a late London fightback to ensure promotion to Division Three with a tight one-point win in Ruislip.

The 1-15 to 2-11 victory made it five wins from six outings for Mickey Graham's side, who stay top of the table with one match remaining and are assured of a top-two finish.

The visitors were given a scare when Christopher Farley scored a goal for the hosts in the last minute of additional time.

However, it was not enough for London to deny a crucial victory for the 2020 Ulster champions who led 1-8 to 1-2 at half time, with Paddy Lynch getting their goal.

Cavan made a strong start to the game, registering five points and a goal before their hosts got their first point on the board in the 20th minute.

Cormac O'Reilly began the scoring with two early points with Jason McLaughlin adding a third before Paddy Lynch made it 0-4 with one of the best strikes of the match.

Lynch then got the first goal of the match for the visitors in the 10th minute before Killian Clarke put the visitors 1-5 to 0-0 ahead.

James Gallagher got London on the scoreboard in the 20th minute and a superb goal from Henry Walsh in the 27th minute led to the sides going in at half time with Cavan 1-8 to 1-2 in front.

London edged closer as the second half progressed and got back to within one point of Cavan with that last-gasp Farley goal but it was not enough.