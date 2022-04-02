Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Alastair Seeley was on winning form again at the Ulster Superbike opening round at Bishopscourt

Defending Ulster Superbike champion Alastair Seeley raced to a double win at the first round of this year's series at Bishopscourt on Saturday.

The IFS Racing Yamaha rider won the opening race by 8.3 seconds from Jason Lynn, with Mike Browne from Cork third after nine laps of the circuit.

Race two saw Seeley edge Carl Phillips by two seconds, with Lynn third.

Seeley was in dominant form in the first Supersport race one, coming home 26.5 seconds ahead of Christian Elkin.

The 42-year-old followed that up by taking the chequered flag in the second Supersport outing, leading Elkin by 15.8 seconds by the finish to take his overall tally for the day to four victories.

Jeremy McWilliams came out on top in Supertwins race two on a Paton

Cameron Dawson and Jeremy McWilliams secured victories in the shortened Supertwins races.

McWilliams. 58, recently clinched a win at the Daytona 200 event in the United States.

Seeley won 12 races out of 12 last year in collecting the Ulster Superbike crown and also won the Ulster Supersport series.

The Carrickfergus rider will compete on a stable of IFS Yamaha machinery at next month's North West 200 where he will look to add to his record tally of 24 wins.