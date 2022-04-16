Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin has a best overall finish of third in the 2018 British Superbike season

Glenn Irwin took a start-to-finish win in the opening British Superbike race of the season at Silverstone.

The Honda Racing rider came home ahead of Yamaha-mounted pair trio Kyle Ryde and Brad Ray in Saturday's 24-lap race.

Kawasaki pilot Rory Skinner, Jason O'Halloran and Andrew Irwin on the Synetiq BMW made up the top six.

Dubliner Jack Kennedy began the defence of his British Supersport title by winning the first race of that series from Fermanagh native Lee Johnston.

For Irwin, it was a repeat of the Superbike success he enjoyed at the Silverstone National circuit last season.

The Northern Irishman suffered multiple injuries, including fractured vertebrae and pelvis, in a pre-season test accident in Spain less than two months ago.

After his victory, Irwin described the win, the fifth of his British Superbikes career, as "one of his best races ever".

His winning margin over Rich Energy OMG rider Ryde at the chequered flag was just 0.139 seconds.

Glenn finished eighth in last year's final BSB standings so will hope to continue his good start to the new campaign when he competes in Sunday's two races.

Kennedy took his 50th win in the Supersport class on his Mar-Train Racing Yamaha, with Johnston runner-up on his Ashcourt Racing machine, 7.3 seconds adrift in the 18-lap sprint race.

Meanwhile at the second round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt, racing was delayed after a rider was injured in the eighth of the scheduled 16 races, the Supersport/Superbike Cup race.

Alastair Seeley continued his winning streak by taking victory in both Enkalon Trophy events, with Jason Lynn second on both occasions.

The Carrickfergus man also won the first Supersport outing, ahead of Adam McLean and Kia McGreevy, while Michael Dunlop retired on his MD Racing Yamaha.