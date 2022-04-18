Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Alastair Seeley finished ahead of Jason Lynn in both 'King of Kirkistown' races on Easter Monday

Alastair Seeley secured four wins at the third round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Kirkistown to continue his unbeaten start to the season.

The Carrickfergus rider has won all six Superbike races and all five Supersport events at the opening three rounds of the 2022 championship.

Seeley saw off the challenge of runner-up Jason Lynn and third-placed finisher Adam McLean in the two Superbike races.

Michael Dunlop was second behind Seeley in both Supersport events.

The IFS Yamaha rider's advantage in the first 600cc outing was 8.9 seconds while in race two the 42-year-old had four seconds to spare over the 19-time Isle of Man TT winner.

Christian Elkin and Kia McGreevy took a third place apiece at the County Down track.

In the restarted first 'King of Kirkistown' race one, Seeley came home 5.8 seconds ahead of Lynn, followed by McLean.

Seeley's winning margin in the next 'big bike' race was four seconds.

He also set a new lap record for the 1.5-mile Kirkistown circuit, bettering his 2021 benchmark with a time of 54.317 seconds (100.212mph).

The 24-time North West winner won both Superbike races at the opening round of the series at Bishopscourt on 2 April and followed that up with another two-timer at the same circuit on Saturday, picking up a record fourth Enkalon Trophy in the process.

McAdoo Racing rider McLean clinched a double in the Supertwins category.