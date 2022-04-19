Ian Hutchinson and NW200 Event Consultant Mervyn Whyte

Three-times North West 200 winner Ian Hutchinson is to return to this year's event to compete on a TAS Racing-prepared Milwaukee BMW.

Hutchinson, who, who has rejoined the Moneymore-based squad he last raced with in 2017, rode the BMW M1000RR to a ninth-place finish during the opening round of the British Superstock series at Silverstone last weekend.

"It's going to be an amazing feeling to be lining up on the north coast again in just a few weeks time for the North West 200.' Hutchinson said.

"To be back with the TAS team for an event on their doorstep is also special. The excitement is building nicely and a few outings in BSB will have me ready to go.

The 42-year-old has enjoyed North West success with Philip and Hector Neill's TAS team, winning the 2016 Superstock race on a Tyco liveried BMW. He cemented the partnership with a Superbike and Superstock double at the following year's TT on the team's BMWs.

"After two years without the North West 200 we really can't wait to get back to the north coast." said team boss Philip Neill.

"As I have said many times before, the NW200 has always been one of my favourite events and we are extremely proud of our success over the years. So fingers crossed we can add to that success in just a few weeks time.'

Hutchinson, who won his first race at the North West 200 in the Supersport class during 2006 with another Northern Ireland based team, McAdoo Kawasaki, will also race a YZF R6 Yamaha in the livery of the Portadown-based Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing at this year's event.