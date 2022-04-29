Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Michael Sweeney occupies pole position for three classes at Tandragee

Michael Sweeney secured a hat-trick of pole positions at the Tandragee 100 road races on Friday.

The Skerries rider took a win treble at last week's Cookstown 100 and continued his good form by topping the timesheets in the Open, Supersport and Supertwin/Supermono classes.

Derek Sheils was second fastest in the Open class, just 0.6 seconds behind on his Roadhouse Macau BMW at 105.38mph.

Sweeney lapped the 5.3-mile course at 105.75 on his MJR BMW.

Kawasaki-mounted Thomas Maxwell completed the top three leaderboard for Saturday's races at the county Armagh circuit.

Sweeney was aboard a Yamaha as he set the fastest average speed in the Supersports, 1.8 seconds ahead of Czech rider Michael Dokoupil, with English rider Dominic Herbertson third.

Herbertson is riding the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha in the absence of regular rider Cork rider Mike Browne, who suffered two broken ankles in a crash at Cookstown last week.

Sweeney, on a Kawasaki, enjoyed a three-second cushion over Banbridge native Shaun Anderson on his Kramer 690 in qualifying for the Supertwins/Supermono event.

Anderson led Dokoupil in the Lightweight category and Herbertson was 12 seconds faster than his nearest challenger in the Junior Classic practice.

Guy Martin is taking in the North Armagh club's 60th anniversary event and he was second fastest behind Andy Hornby in the senior classic times.

Adam McLean must sit out the meeting after suffering a concussion in a crash at Cookstown.

Paul Jordan sustained a broken left hand in the same incident in which Browne crashed at Cookstown so his plans to take in the British Superbike round at Oulton Park have been scuppered.