Dominic Herbertson won the red-flagged Supersport 600 race

The rain-soaked 60th anniversary Tandragee 100 road races have been abandoned after a series of crashes amid deteriorating conditions.

The red flags went out on lap two of the Open race after an incident involving two riders who are not believed to have been seriously hurt.

A lengthy delay ensued as oil was removed from the course.

The Supersport 600 race was halted on the last lap of four with Dominic Herbertson declared as the winner.

English rider Herbertson was riding the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha in the absence of regular rider Cork rider Mike Browne, who suffered two broken ankles in a crash at Cookstown last week.

Skerries rider Michael Sweeney was runner-up, followed by Czech competitor Michal Dokoupil, Neil Kernohan and Thomas Maxwell.

Barry Davidson won the junior classic race, which was also red-flagged because of an incident at the same area of the circuit as the others, and Jack Oliver was the junior support winner.

The Open race was stopped when Forest Dunn and Matthew Rees crashed out, escaping serious injury.

Clerk of the course Anne Forsythe made the call to bring proceedings to a halt at around 15:30 BST as persistent rain had made the 5.3-mile circuit too dangerous.

Michael Sweeney had excelled in Friday's qualifying sessions staged in sunny and dry conditions, topping the practice leaderboard in the Open, Supersport and Supertwin/Supermono classes.