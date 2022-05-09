Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Michael Dunlop has enjoyed successful previous associations with Hawk Racing

Michael Dunlop has secured a last-minute deal to ride a Suzuki for Hawk Racing in the Superbike class at this week's North West 200 road races.

The move follows the collapse of Dunlop's agreement to ride for the PBM Ducati team at this year's North West and Isle of Man TT.

The 33-year-old revealed at the launch of the TT on 23 April that the Ducati deal had fallen through.

Dunlop will ride his own MD Racing machinery in other classes this week.

The Ballymoney rider will be aboard a Honda in the Superstock events and will pilot a Yamaha Supersport.

Hawk Racing, run by father and son Stuart and Steve Hicken, will provide the five-time North West winner with a a superbike-spec GSXR1000RR Suzuki for the blue riband Superbike races, which will both be staged on Saturday.

"It has been one of those situations where I have had to go back to someone I can trust," said Dunlop.

"Stuart has always said to call him if I needed anything. I made the call and they have built this Suzuki for me. Steve and Stuart might not have the biggest budget in the world but they always give 100% and that is all you can ask for."

Dunlop won the Senior TT on a Hawk Racing built Suzuki in 2017. He previously rode for the Hicken owned team in 2014, 2015 and 2016 on BMW machinery.

"Everyone else has had three years to prepare for this week but we have had just three days." Steve Hicken joked.

"It is just another one of those deals that happens between Hawk and Michael but if you win five TTs with someone there is a respect so let's see what we can do now."

"Michael is a big favourite with the North West 200 fans and we wanted him here on a superbike." NW200 race boss Mervyn Whyte said.

"It is a last minute deal but Michael is vastly experienced at the North West and if anyone can produce the goods on the day it is him."

Dunlop is now hoping he can find a sponsor for the Suzuki before Saturday's races.

"The last time I rode the Suzuki it was a brand new bike and the team has had four years to develop it since then." reflected Dunlop.