Irwin to the rescue after Schoots' 'stressful' helmet mishap

Nadieh Schoots' first experience of competing at the North West 200 in 2018 brought very mixed fortunes.

The Netherlands rider became the fastest ever female around the Triangle circuit as she lapped at an average speed of 113.223mph and secured very creditable debut results of 21st and 24th places in the Superstock class for 1000cc production-based bikes.

Things didn't go so well in the Superbike outing however as the 30-year-old crashed heavily going into the Ballysally Roundabout section of the course, sustaining serious leg injuries.

"I hurt myself quite badly and it took me a few months to recover and feel OK on the bike again," she explained.

"I can still feel the effects from the nerve damage but in the end it was a mistake of my own because I'd never done such long races back-to-back.

"The bike went in between gears on downshift and it must have been because I was tired.

"I don't remember the crash. I didn't hit my head but my brain was like 'No, we don't remember this part', then I came to and my leg hurt a lot.

"From the pain level we thought it was fractured but it turned out I had nerve damage.

"On top of that there was a really big fluid pocket in my leg, the top layer of skin and fat had been ripped off and it was like a waterbed in my leg.

"If I pressed a certain place there would be waves all the way up and down my leg.

"It's quite rare and when you look online all you find is case studies and worst case scenarios. Thankfully I found a doctor that helped and sorted it.

"I had a pretty bad off but I decided during that winter of recovery that it was worth it, I'd work through it and I'd be back.

"I've been able to put it out of my mind fairly easily because it was my mistake."

A native of Zvidland, near Spijkenisse, but now living and working in Germany, Nadieh has shown not a little Dutch courage in returning to compete at the North West this year and is delighted to be back on the north coast.

"It's awesome to be back. I like the atmosphere here and the people. It's really nice to be racing here.

"To get those results in 2018 was great and while I haven't set myself any real targets and I have no lap times in mind, I'd like to do a bit better than the last time I was here, maybe top 20.

"To get the record of fastest female is something I've never thought much about. I've never thought of that is the competition.

"I think it's silly to keep track of that record as I'm here to race the top guys, not the women. It's silly to make that distinction."

Schoots has competed at road races in countries across Europe

'I have to experience that, I have to feel that'

The Netherlands rider began riding bikes at a young age but it was only when she watched the acclaimed Isle of Man TT documentary, 'Closer to the Edge', featuring Guy Martin among others, that she began to venture into road racing.

"As a kid I'd go with my parents and look at MotoGP and World Superbikes. I loved speed and I wanted to try it for myself.

"When I was 14 I got into mini-motos - it just snowballed from there and after four years I switched to Supersport.

"In 2013 I saw 'Closer to the Edge' for the first time and the looks in the riders' eyes when they talk about the TT, I thought 'I have to experience that, I have to feel that'.

"Since then I've been making my way on the roads, competing in the International Road Racing Championship [IRRC] across Europe and then made the step over here.

"I really want to do the TT as well and would like to make my debut next year but I'll give it a few more months before I decide.

"I don't want to just participate. I want to be my best and do quite well.

"I'd love to do the Ulster Grand Prix as well but it's not happening this year, so maybe next year.

"I would have done the Armoy and 'Ulster' together as one trip but now that there is no 'Ulster' I don't think it makes sense for us financially just to come to Armoy."

Irwin comes to the rescue

As Schoots prepared to begin practice on Tuesday, she was missing one vital element but found assistance in the form of one of the event's biggest stars.

"I found my helmet was two months out of date so I had to run around all morning and try to find a different helmet," she explained.

"I had to go round the paddock and ask riders, 'what size helmet do you wear?' and eventually I got one off Glenn Irwin.

"I went up to him and it was no problem for him to give me one of his spares. I'm so grateful for that as it was a very stressful morning."