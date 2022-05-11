Josh Brookes lapped at an average speed of 120.045mph to top Tuesday's times

fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 Venue: Triangle Circuit Portstewart-Coleraine-Portrush Dates: 10-14 May

There were three of them in 2019 and if the evidence of Tuesday's practice leaderboards is anything to go by there could be more in 2022.

Those who keep a close watch on results at the North West 200 will know that I am referring to first-time winners over the Triangle circuit.

Three years ago Stefano Bonetti became the only Italian rider ever to taste victory at the famous international road racing event by securing the top step of the podium in the opening Supertwins outing.

Two days later Yorkshireman Davey Todd joined the illustrious roll of honour by coming home first in the Supersport class while man-of-the-meeting James Hillier made up for a number of previous 'near misses' by winning Superstock race two.

In first qualifying for this year's race Josh Brookes marked his return after an eight-year absence by topping the timesheets in the feature Superbike class while Richard Cooper was fastest in the Supertwins.

Two-time British Superbike champion Brookes, who has also raced at the Isle of Man TT, was a late entry for the event on the PBM Ducati he rides in the BSB series after the team parted ways with Michael Dunlop.

Brookes made his bow at the North West as part of the TAS Racing Suzuki set-up in 2013 and returned the following year on a Yamaha to finish second to Michael Dunlop in a Superbike race and set a then lap record for the 8.9-mile track at 122.958mph.

That remains the second fastest racing lap ever around the Triangle and the 39-year-old has indicated that he is only interested in top spot on his return.

'The track just came back to me'

"As soon as we went out in practice for the Superbikes I could ride my own way, get a feeling for the bike and lean it over into turns," explained the Australian after making a late charge to take provisional pole position.

"Luckily the sun was out and we had the track completely dry so once I got into my own rhythm the track just came back to me.

"We didn't have any plans to contest the North West 200 originally as part of my deal with PBM but it came as a pleasant, last-minute surprise when the opportunity arose.

"I have no reasons to believe we can't do well, or really well in fact.

"The Ducati is fast and although we are missing a couple of tenths in BSB, I've every confidence in the bike and the team. Our expectations are high."

For all the international flavour of the North West, only four overseas riders - New Zealanders Stu Avant, Robert Holden and Bruce Anstey, plus Bonetti, have stood on the top of the rostrum on the north coast.

A variety of circumstances have conspired to prevent Brookes from returning until now and with the absence of unfortunate injured compatriot the Sydney man will lead the Aussie challenge alone in the blue riband 'big bike' races to be held on Thursday and Saturday.

The PBM Ducati team helped Glenn Irwin to his first three NW200 successes in 2017 and 2018 and Brookes will hope to go one better than his last appearance to add to that tally of triumphs.

The 2015 and 2020 BSB champion overcame a disappointing start to the 2021 season to finish sixth overall and lies 12th in this year's championship standings with a best finish of fourth at Oulton Park.

Richard Cooper led the opening Supertwin practice on a Ryan Farquhar-prepared Supertwin

'I managed to sort out my braking markers'

As a twice British Superstock 1000cc champion, Cooper also enjoyed success on circuits but decided to try his hand on a public roads circuit for the first time at the NW200 three years ago.

Two sixth-place finishes were followed by a runner-up spot in the second Superstock race of the meeting, which was held in wet conditions.

Like Brookes, the Nottingham rider is not competing at the TT so this week represents his only shot at glory on the roads.

"The track was drier towards the end [of Tuesday's session] but I was still cautious in parts and trying to pick my lines," said Cooper.

"I managed to sort out my braking markers which I never got to grips with when I was here in 2019 so that is something to build on for the rest of the week."

Cooper enjoys the title of the fastest ever newcomer courtesy of his lap of 120.659mph on his Buildbase Suzuki on his debut appearance, but since then has had to overcome the effects of serious leg injuries sustained in a crash at Donington before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Already a winner on Northern Irish soil as a result of his success in the Sunflower Trophy at Bishopscourt in 2018, Cooper again competes for Hawk Racing in the 1000cc classes, as well as campaigning a Ryan Farquhar-prepared Kawasaki in the Twins.

The 39-year-old had his first outing on that machine at a recent Ulster Superbike round at Kirkistown on Easter Monday, when he finished second to fellow road racer Adam McLean.

Among the other riders who could be in contention for their first North West wins are 2019 Senior TT winner Dean Harrison on board his fleet of DAO Racing Kawasakis, Manxman Conor Cummins on the Padgett's Hondas and Lincolnshire's Gary Johnson.

Harrison's efforts in opening qualifying were hampered by a gearing issue on his Superbike and a wrong tyre choice in Superstock practice.

Then there is Tuesday's surprise package - former Manx Grand Prix winner, Frenchman Pierre Yves Bian, who was second quickest on his Supertwin.

What chance another continental winner in that category?