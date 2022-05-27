Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Adam McLean crashed out of the feature race at the Cookstown 100 in April

Northern Ireland road racer Adam McLean will sit out the 2022 Isle of Man TT after his McAdoo Racing team decided to withdraw from the event.

In a statement released on their Facebook page, the team explained that they had "decided to skip the 2022 TT races due to a lack of track time".

The Tobermore rider was top newcomer at the TT in 2017 and had a best finish of eighth in the Supertwins race in 2018.

He missed the 2019 races through injury but was set to return this year.

The scheduled 2020 and 2021 stagings of the races fell victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Adam's two crashes at the Cookstown 100 and subsequent concussion meant we also missed the Tandragee," read a statement issued by the Cookstown-based team.

"This left us behind the 8-ball at the North West 200 and with a number of set-up issues there we decided along with Adam to miss this year's event.

"Adam hasn't raced there since 2018 and that was his first proper attempt at the Mountain Course.

"We felt underprepared - and the TT is just too intense in these circumstances.

"We have decided to stay at home and race locally for the remainder of the season both on short circuits and the roads."

One rider who will return to action on the Isle of Man after fracturing both ankles in an incident at Cookstown in April is Cork competitor Mike Browne.

Browne had to sit out the Tandragee 100 and North West 200 because of his injuries but has now recovered sufficiently to take part in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races on a Suzuki for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team.

He will also ride a Yamaha in the two Supersport events at the TT.

Dunlop tyres withdraw rear slick

Meanwhile Dunlop Tyres has withdrawn its rear Superbike slick tyre from this year's Isle of Man TT following issues experienced by several leading riders, including Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman, at the North West 200.

As a result, Dunlop advised its riders to sit out the final Superbike race at the event.

In the latest development on Friday, the company said its rear KR108 slick has been pulled from its range at the TT, with a treaded option offered as a replacement.

A statement said: "We are racers at heart and safety is very much our first consideration. With our long history of success at the Isle of Man TT, we know what it takes to win and set lap records at one of the most challenging races in the world.

"Following tyre conditions experienced by three Superbike riders on Dunlop KR108 slick rear race tyres at the North West 200, and understanding the importance of giving riders the confidence they need to perform on such a demanding high-speed road circuit, we have taken the decision to withdraw the KR108 slick rear tyre range from the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races and offer the D213 GP PRO treaded rear tyre range as an alternative option."